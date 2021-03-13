Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Roku comprises 0.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.74. 112,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,979. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of -428.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

