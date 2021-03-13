Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 421,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.83. 730,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,605. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

