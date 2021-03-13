Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $242.18 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $242.18 million and $1.60 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00460366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00550543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,651 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

