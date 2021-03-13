Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.20. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $570,886,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

