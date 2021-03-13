Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.