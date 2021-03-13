SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to $39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

