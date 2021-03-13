Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.