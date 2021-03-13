Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

