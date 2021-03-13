Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.00. 1,304,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,136,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,266 shares of company stock worth $24,036,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

