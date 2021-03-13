Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,369. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

