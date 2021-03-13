Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

