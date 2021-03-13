Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

