Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 66,200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

EOG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $74.91. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

