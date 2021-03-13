Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 34,525 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 442.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.