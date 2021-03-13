Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 160,154 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 160,154 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,894 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

