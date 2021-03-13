Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,113 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $135.02. 18,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.08. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.