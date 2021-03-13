Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $470.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

