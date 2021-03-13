Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,944,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 14,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

