Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,208.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 119,234 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,548,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.62. 45,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

