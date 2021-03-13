Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.40 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,022 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.10. 16,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.99 and a 200-day moving average of $342.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.