Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.18 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

