Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.93 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,479,953. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

