Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,522 shares of company stock worth $178,285,020. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

