Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 91,990 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 187,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

