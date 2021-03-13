Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 119,194 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,194 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

