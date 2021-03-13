SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

