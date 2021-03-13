Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.60

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

