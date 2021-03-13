Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €108.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.78 ($127.97).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €107.70 ($126.71) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €115.80 ($136.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of €101.84 and a 200-day moving average of €89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.