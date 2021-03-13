Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wedbush

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

