SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,599,541.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 769,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

