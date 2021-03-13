Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536,802 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sirius XM worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

