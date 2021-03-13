Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Short Interest Update

Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the February 11th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SWWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Simon Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

