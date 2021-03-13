SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 176,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. Equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.