Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SSLLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $175.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

