Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $582,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,602 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SILK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 285,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,094. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

