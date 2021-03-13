Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 274,981 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $215,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

