Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

