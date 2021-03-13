Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 269.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

