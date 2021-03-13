Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repay by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

