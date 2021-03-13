Signaturefd LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.