Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.