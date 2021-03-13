Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

BAP opened at $151.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

