Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,416.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 169.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,467.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,350.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

