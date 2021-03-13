Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $395.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

