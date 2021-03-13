Signaturefd LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $35.71 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

