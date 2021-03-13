Signaturefd LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,054,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.