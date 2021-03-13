Signaturefd LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.