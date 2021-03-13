Signaturefd LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.