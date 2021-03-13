Signaturefd LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

