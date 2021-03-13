Signaturefd LLC Has $105,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock valued at $108,646,431.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

